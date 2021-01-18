McLaren 765LT Fastest Production Car Ever Over 1/4 Mile

Brooks from Dragtimes recently took delivery of a brand new McLaren 765LT and as you will see in the video below, it is an absolute rocket!

According to the YouTuber, it has set the fastest quarter mile time for a production car ever beating out the purpose-built Dodge Demon.

On the initial passes, the 765LT clocked a 9.47-second quarter mile on stock Pirelli P Zero tyres. On stickier rubber, the times dropped to 9.40 seconds so it is quite clear that it could do sub-10 second runs all day long.

The best time of the day was a 9.33 second run but the car was not “stock” as it was sporting some Toyo R888R tyres.

Another very interesting stat was the best 0 to 100 km/h time of just 2.24 seconds. This is an absolute weapon!

As a reminder, the 765LT is a limited 756 unit run from Woking and South Africa will be getting between 6 and 8 units of the coupé.

The twin-turbo V8 produces 765 PS (755 hp; 563 kW) and 800 Nm of torque.