A Tesla Model X Is Arriving in South Africa Next Week

Rubicon, a sustainable technology group has confirmed that they are bringing a Tesla Model X Performance into South Africa next week.

“This is a big step forward for raising the profile of renewable energy in South Africa,” the director of Rubicon Energy & E-Mobility, Greg Blandford, told MyBroadband.

“The vehicle will be used for marketing initiatives within the Rubicon Group to promote Tesla Powerwall and officially launch Rubicon’s entry into the electric vehicle charging space in South Africa.”

This does not confirm anything with regards to the arrival of the brand in the country but rather an opportunity for South African to see what the future looks like and to experience the high-performance technology within the Model X.

The vehicle will move between major city centres over the next few months in conjunction with a number of marketing events for Tesla Powerwall and electric vehicle chargers from EVBox, Delta, and EO Charging.

The Performance variant packs 778 hp (580 kW) and 1,140 Nm (841 lb-ft) of torque and is able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds thanks to Ludicrous mode. Got range anxiety? Well, you shouldn’t as it will cover nearly 500 km before needing to be plugged in.