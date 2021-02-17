Ford Going All Electric By 2030

Just two days after hearing Jaguar committing to an EV future, Ford announces that they are plotting to do the same, in Europe at least.

It seems if you live in the United States, you do not need to worry (yet) as Ford will only be electrifying its European lineup.

Ford products like the Fiesta and Puma already have mild-hybrid variants and it is very clear the momentum is going one way.

Ford says by mid-2026, 100 per cent of its passenger vehicles in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid. Four years later and engines will no longer be apart of the lineup.

Ford is splashing a whopping $22 billion on EVs and is collaborating with Volkswagen to share the technology and lower overall costs.