Next Mercedes-AMG C63 To Pack 550 hp (410 kW) From Four-Cylinder Hybrid

A new report from Car Magazine suggests that the next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 could pack as much as 550 hp (410 kW) and a whopping 800 Nm of torque.

The rumoured four-cylinder hybrid system will allegedly make use of the 2.0-litre from the A45 S pushing out 310 kW will work together with three electrified elements: a 150 kW rear electric motor (operated independently of the gearbox), a starter-generator mild-hybrid system and an electrically-driven turbocharger.

If you know your AMG’s, this is a substantial 47 hp (35 kW) and 100 Nm up on the current C63 S but more importantly 35 kW and 200 Nm up on the brand new BMW M3 Competition.

Drive will be sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission and AMG’s latest ‘4Matic+’ variable all-wheel-drive system.

This output and power sent to all four corners should be enough to get the vehicle to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds making it 0.5 seconds faster than the outgoing model.

According to Car Magazine, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG C63 – or by its full name, the Mercedes-AMG C63 4Matic+ EQ Power Sport – will make its full debut by the end of 2021, before going on sale in Europe in early 2022.

Before we see this vehicle, the Mercedes-AMG team will likely debut the new C53 variants (replacing the 43 range) which will reportedly be powered by a 48-volt mild-hybrid version of the A45 S’s 2.0-litre turbo-four, likely developing around 402 hp (300 kW).