300th Bugatti Chiron Is A Menacing Pur Sport

Bugatti has confirmed that just 500 units of the Chiron will be built with not one being alike.

The 300th Chiron has now left the Atelier in Alsace and as you can see it is a menacing Pur Sport variant.

“Bugatti stands for the most extraordinary, most powerful and most elegant hyper sports cars in the world. With the now 300th vehicle produced, we are again showing our competence in quality and customization,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti. “The Chiron Pur Sport is guaranteed to give customers pleasure. In addition to its unbelievable driving performance, it combines highest engineering and design skill as well as superb craftsmanship.”

This Chiron Pur Sport has been mostly finished in Nocturne while the mirror arms, exterior mirror housings, windshield wipers, Bugatti horseshoe and rear wing are in “Grey Carbon”. Bugatti’s signature C-line as well as the tail light bezels and wheels in a “Gun Powder” finish contrast the dark paintwork.

For the interior, the Bugatti client chose the Pur Sport Interior Package in subdued “Beluga Black” for the leather and Alcantara with contrasting seams in “Gris Rafale”. As a tribute to Ettore Bugatti’s younger brother Rembrandt, a drawing of the famous dancing elephant decorates the head restraints. The optional Sky View will give passengers a view of the open sky.