BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Revealed Packing 612 HP (456 kW)

It was no secret that the folks at Alpina were working on a BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and now it is official with the 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe.

First of all, they managed to massage the 4.4-litre V8 found in the M850i Gran Coupe all the way up to 612 hp (456 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque which means it now rubs shoulders with the mighty M8 Gran Coupe Competition.

BMW says the Alpina B8 hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds which is fractionally slower than the M8 GC Competition. However, a top speed of 323 km/h (201 mph) puts the B8 comfortably ahead.

Underneath, the B8’s suspension features Eibach springs and stiffer suspension strut mounts, with hydro mounts upfront for enhanced ride comfort. Reinforced sway bars for the front axle and stiffer lower wishbone mounts are also part of the tuning process.

Alpina’s characteristic bespoke styling package extends to the trademark 21-inch, 20-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in bespoke low-profile Pirelli rubber, bespoke bumpers at the front and rear and prominent badging throughout to mark it out from BMW’s standard car. Notably, the Alpina badging below the front bumper was designed with the use of a wind tunnel and appears to float above the lower splitter.