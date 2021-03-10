Hennessey Crank McLaren 765LT Up To 1,000 HP (745 kW)

When the McLaren 765LT leaves Woking in the UK, it packs 755 hp (563 kW) which is more than enough right? Well not according to the folks from Hennessey Performance.

The Texas tuner has officially announced is the radical tune for the British supercar which is a nice round 1,000 hp (745 kW).

“The new 765LT is underrated from the factory,” John Hennessey notes. “We tested it on our in-house dyno and it delivered about 765 HP – at the rear wheels. This means it’s producing closer to 865 bhp in bone stock form. Upgrading the 765LT to 1,000 HP will drop the 0-60 mph time to just 2.1 seconds, which is just nuts.”

The Hennessey tune includes a host of upgrades like high-flow air filters, a stainless steel downpipe, a factory ECU recalibration, and more.

If you know your stuff you will also notice the this Hennessey offering also gets some subtle exterior and interior visual cues so that onlookers know it isn’t stock.

Fancy this tune? You will need to part with $24,950 (approx. R380k) for the kit and installation.