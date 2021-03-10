Is Mercedes-AMG Bringing The Heat With A More Hardcore E 73?

Screenshot via Mr. Benz

We already know that Mercedes-AMG will be revealing a monster of a car based on the GT 4-Door coupé currently known as the GT 73e but what about something slightly smaller?

The GT 73e is expected to pack a hybrid-assisted variant of the superb twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, which reportedly makes 805 hp (600 kW). It can also reportedly rocket the 4-Door coupé to 100 km/h in under 3 seconds and we can believe that considering the GT 63 S can do it in 3,2 seconds and that ‘only’ packs 630 hp (470 kW).

Today though, CarBuzz discovered a new trademark from Daimler AG with the USPTO for the name “E 73.”

Surely this signals the intent to bring in a production model to sit above the current range-topping E63 S?

The AMG GT 4-Door coupé sits on the same platform as the E-Class so it seems likely that the new 73 hybrid powertrain could quite easily fit into both cars.

The trademark does not include the lower case ‘e’ which could mean it might not make use of hybrid assistance but then what could it be? Possibly a more hardcore Black Series type version to take on the mighty BMW M5 CS?

The initial GT 73 filing also missed the letter ‘e’ so maybe this is on the same path to becoming an almighty E 73e packing around 800 horses to demolish all production four-doors in the world.

At the time of writing, Merc already has trademarks for “SL73,” “G73,” and “S73,” hinting that a range of 73-powered cars is in the works.