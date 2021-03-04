Mansory Reveal Radical Ferrari 812 Stallone GTS Packing 820 HP (611 kW)

A new day and a new wild creation from Mansory only this time the focus is on the drop-top V12 supercar from the folks at Maranello.

What started out as a Ferrari 812 GTS it is now known as the Mansory Stallone GTS and as you can see, it is not subtle.

It sports a plethora of carbon fibre components to transform the look of the V12 supercar but the biggest head-turner will be the drastic rear wing.

To match the visual drama, the 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 has been dialled up to 820 hp (611 kW) with 740 Nm of torque. This is a result of optimizing the ECU as well as an upgraded exhaust system which no doubt sounds immense.

The top speed will be 345 km/h while the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time is 2.8 seconds.

Yes, we are sure you noticed the interior because let’s be honest, how can you not? It looks like a Smurf vomited absolutely everywhere except for the carpets but for some reason we actually kind of like it (runs and hides).