NewsTuning

Mansory Reveal Radical Ferrari 812 Stallone GTS Packing 820 HP (611 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

A new day and a new wild creation from Mansory only this time the focus is on the drop-top V12 supercar from the folks at Maranello.

What started out as a Ferrari 812 GTS it is now known as the Mansory Stallone GTS and as you can see, it is not subtle.

It sports a plethora of carbon fibre components to transform the look of the V12 supercar but the biggest head-turner will be the drastic rear wing.

Related Posts

Ferrari F8 Tributo Looks Tantalizing With 1016 Industries…

Ferrari 812 ‘GTO’ To Pack 865 HP (645 kW) and…

To match the visual drama, the 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 has been dialled up to 820 hp (611 kW) with 740 Nm of torque. This is a result of optimizing the ECU as well as an upgraded exhaust system which no doubt sounds immense.

The top speed will be 345 km/h while the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time is 2.8 seconds.

Yes, we are sure you noticed the interior because let’s be honest, how can you not? It looks like a Smurf vomited absolutely everywhere except for the carpets but for some reason we actually kind of like it (runs and hides).

You might also like
News

Ferrari F8 Tributo Looks Tantalizing With 1016 Industries 3D-Printed Carbon Aero Kit

News

Ferrari 812 ‘GTO’ To Pack 865 HP (645 kW) and Rev To 10,000 RPM

News

Ferrari Announce They Will Be Entering The Le Mans Hypercar Class in 2023

News

Sebastian Vettel Selling Some Of His Most Exotic Cars

News

Novitec Extract 840 hp (626 kW) From Ferrari 812 GTS

Zero2Turbo

Ferrari ‘Dino’ V6 Hybrid Engine To Produce 710 HP (530 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us