Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Cranked Up To An Insane 1,111 HP

Mercedes-AMG took the covers off the original GT in 2015 which developed 456 hp (340 kW). Since then output has grown with hotter derivatives culminating in the mighty powerful GT Black Series.

Today though someone has already taken one of these ‘Ring record-holders and tuned it to an astonishing 1,111 horsepower.

This offering from tuning specialist Opus in Germany makes it more powerful than the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar and yes the car remains rear-wheel-drive.

If that is a little too much for you, they are also offering a 1,001 hp as well as a 825 hp option. The latter consists purely of a software remap for the V8, while the others come with modified turbochargers, forged pistons, beefier connecting rods, and a custom fuel system. The seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission is also reinforced to cope with the added grunt.

A custom exhaust system was developed too which sees the removal of the particulate filter which makes it illegal to drive on the roads in Europe but perfectly legal to tear up your local race track.

Finishing up the changes are a set of ultra-light wheels and some aero enhancements.