New VW Golf R Nearly Beats Mighty Mercedes-AMG A 45 S In a Drag Race

Ok, Volkswagen we think it is time you come clean and tell us what the new Golf R is actually putting out because this is ridiculous (in a good way obviously).

Just last week we see the range-topping Golf slaughter the BMW M135i xDrive and the Mercedes-AMG A 35 but what about the much more powerful A 45 S?

Well as the title suggests, this was a huge surprise considering the Golf R’s 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivers 315 hp (235 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft), which gives it a claimed 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S on the other hand delivers a whopping 416 hp (310 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque from the same size unit which allows it to hit 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

On paper, it should be an effortless win for the AMG considering a full second difference in the sprint times but push play and prepare to be shocked.

That Volkswagen must be on some kind of special juice or they have flat out lied about the performance figures. Watch the CarWow video at the bottom of the post and you will find out that it can hit 60 mph in 4 seconds flat.

Fast forward to 3:20 if you just here for the action!