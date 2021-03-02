Posaidon Turn Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Into Ultimate Sleeper Packing 927 HP (691 kW)

Posaidon is a big fan of taking an already powerful car and making it even more powerful. It pretty much ends there as they do not go over the top with new components and wild looks and this Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe is the perfect example of how they like to do their thing.

Their 830+ tune, as they call it, will set you back €52,000 in Germany but that will take the output of the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 from 603 hp (450 kW) and 900 Nm of torque to a whopping 927 hp (691 kW) and 1,280 Nm.

This potent gain in grunt was achieved thanks to the use of high-performance turbos with ball bearings, downpipes with sport catalytic converters, a sport air filter, cylinder head porting, valve seat alternations, a water/methanol injection system with optional tank, and engine and transmission software remap.

Mash the accelerator from a standstill and you will be hitting the 100 km/h mark in just 2.8 seconds while holding it flat will see you top out at 350 km/h (217 mph).

While it looks very normal on the outside, you would not want to meet this thing at a traffic light as not much would beat it off the line.

Posaidon said that they are working on the final upgrade for this Merc unit, which will exceed 986 hp (736 kW), and just like the ones that are already available, it will suit all Mercedes-AMG models that use the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8.