Watch The Story Of The Pagani Huayra R

Pagani is still keeping us on tenterhooks regarding the unveiling of the new Huayra R but to keep us interested, they have just released a short film.

Horacio Pagani explains why they decided to create the model and as it turns out, it’s about the same story as when they created the Zonda R as they both arose from a need for freedom.

That means freedom from restrictions and regulations.

Thanks to what they learned from the creation of the Zonda R, they are more suited to create a truly unleashed version of the Huayra.

Sources suggest it will be powered by a brand new naturally aspirated V12 engine built by AMG. It has been developed in collaboration with HWA – these are the same folks who worked on the Apollo IE’s V12 unit. The engine revs to over 9500 rpm and is said to produce over 900 hp (670 kW).

