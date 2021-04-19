News

First EV For Ferrari Coming in 2025

By Zero2Turbo
SF90 Pictured

We have known for quite some time that the supercar firm has been working on its very first EV but until now we had no idea as to when it would be launching.

Related Posts

Mansory Go To Town On The Ferrari F8 Tributo

Take A Listen To The Ferrari Purosangue V12

Speaking during Ferrari’s annual general meeting, chairman John Elkann said the firm plans to unveil the model in 2025. He added: “You can be sure this will be everything you dream the engineers and designers at Maranello can imagine for such a landmark in our history.”

Other than that, Elkann gave no more details about the electric Prancing Horse.

He did however mention that they will launch three new models in the coming months, although he did not give any details of these.

You might also like
News

Mansory Go To Town On The Ferrari F8 Tributo

News

Take A Listen To The Ferrari Purosangue V12

News

Ferrari F8 Tributo Crashed and Totaled Just 6 Hours After Delivery

News

Mansory Reveal Radical Ferrari 812 Stallone GTS Packing 820 HP (611 kW)

News

Ferrari F8 Tributo Looks Tantalizing With 1016 Industries 3D-Printed Carbon Aero Kit

News

Ferrari 812 ‘GTO’ To Pack 865 HP (645 kW) and Rev To 10,000 RPM

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us