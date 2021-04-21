High Performance VW ID Models To Get GTX Badge

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will be revealing high-performance additions to its electric ID range, starting with a version of the ID.4 SUV at the end of this month.

To denote this new performance agenda, the cars in question will wear the GTX badge, aligning them with the GTI, GTE and GTD models found in VW’s traditional line-up.

The manufacturer also confirmed that all models sporting the GTX badge will be all-wheel-drive which suggests models like the ID.3 and ID.4 will gain a second motor to power the front axle.

Does this mean we will see a true electric hot hatch in the form of an ID.3 GTX? Only time will tell but chances are slim due to packaging and pricing limitations.