News

High Performance VW ID Models To Get GTX Badge

By Zero2Turbo

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will be revealing high-performance additions to its electric ID range, starting with a version of the ID.4 SUV at the end of this month.

To denote this new performance agenda, the cars in question will wear the GTX badge, aligning them with the GTI, GTE and GTD models found in VW’s traditional line-up.

Related Posts

New VW Golf GTI Takes On BMW 128ti in Drag Race

Voltswagen is Officially The New Name of Volkswagen in…

The manufacturer also confirmed that all models sporting the GTX badge will be all-wheel-drive which suggests models like the ID.3 and ID.4 will gain a second motor to power the front axle.

VW has also revealed that all GTX models will feature all-wheel-drive, suggesting the addition of a second electric motor on the front axle in addition to the rear-mounted motors in the current ID.3 and ID.4.

Does this mean we will see a true electric hot hatch in the form of an ID.3 GTX? Only time will tell but chances are slim due to packaging and pricing limitations.

You might also like
News

New VW Golf GTI Takes On BMW 128ti in Drag Race

News

Voltswagen is Officially The New Name of Volkswagen in America

News

New VW Golf R Shows BMW M135i, Mercedes-AMG A35 and Audi S3 Who Is Boss

News

New VW Golf R Nearly Beats Mighty Mercedes-AMG A 45 S In a Drag Race

News

Volkswagen South Africa Announces Golf 8 GTI Specifications

News

New VW Golf R Shows Mercedes-AMG A35 and BMW M135i Flames In Drag Race

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us