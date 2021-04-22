The 5 Luxury Car Features You Didn’t Know You Needed

To most minds, luxury cars mean opulent lifestyles, over-the-top purchases, glitz, and glamour.

However, beyond the brand names and top-of-the-range performance capabilities of these machines lie little, yet valuable gems that no one mentioned to you before.

While some of these elements are automatically included in specific car models, some features are optional extras, entirely dependent on wealthy buyers’ demands.

The client’s tastes and pockets often determine the range of customization of these extras.

So here are the top five surprising but welcome features contained by your favorite deluxe autos.

1.Bespoke Trim

When it comes to luxury car brands, there have been some pretty ambitious customization projects.

Rolls Royce, for instance, swears by the mantra that as far as customers go, ‘no request is left unexplored.’

Besides their flawless leather interiors, Rolls Royce has incorporated bespoke extras such as thermos flasks in its interior door panel.

In that case, the company first built a prototype of the door and conducted crash tests to determine its viability before finally installing the item per the client’s request.

There have also been jewelry boxes built-in for the discerning wealthy Rolls Royce lady clients.

Other Rolls Royce lavish accompaniments include branded umbrellas bearing brand insignia and matching leather luggage complete with anchored wheel caps spotting the brand logo.

Luxury vehicles such as the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls Royce Cullinan feature fancy timepieces on the dash.

In Bentley’s case, the clock is a Breitling timepiece known as the Mulliner Tourbillion, a self-winding mechanism that runs independently of the car.

In keeping with your celebrity status, the Bentley Mulsanne and Rolls Royce Phantom also offer anti-paparazzi curtains to keep you away from those pesky cameras.

2. Power Doors

While most cars have power steering and power windows, regular economy cars are yet to scale the heights achieved by luxury cars on power doors.

These include doors that can be opened and closed at the touch of a button, among other special features.

One of the leading luxury brands in this segment is Rolls Royce, whose heavy-duty car doors are button operated and feature a soft closing mechanism.

Other cars with soft closing power doors include Aston Martin, Mercedes S-Class, and the BMW 7 series.

Meanwhile, the McLaren Senna brings you see-through doors to enhance visibility around the car.

Still, on the subject of power doors, it is worth noting that various luxury car models bring with them different kinds of power doors.

Then there are the famed Lamborghini scissor doors which rotate vertically on a hinge located at the front of the door.

It reduces the risk of hitting cyclists with your car door and offers drivers better visibility when backing up the car.

Other types include Butterfly doors such as those on the BMW i8. These are doors that hinge at the bottom of a car’s A-pillar.

They can open and close on their own and are handy when parking in tight spaces.

Other fancy types of car doors are the suicide doors on all current Rolls Royce models and the Gull-wing doors present on some Mercedes Benz models.

These make getting in and out of the car a breezy affair.

3. Crockery and Glassware

Other incredulous but handy items you might find in some of your luxury cars are crockery and glassware.

The luxury car brand known to contain these items as staples is Rolls Royce. It is a car that prides itself on being just as at home in the countryside as it is in the city.

Consequently, their cars are built to accommodate your forays into off-road locations.

These include your trips to watch live Polo matches where you might need to have an impromptu picnic while at it.

While regular cars’ owners are tailgating with cooling boxes during their off-road excursions, the monied Rolls Royce Phantom’s proprietors sip champagne and sample bitings served on handcrafted chinaware that comes with the car.

Similarly, the Bentley Bentayga brings you the Mulliner hamper, which features bespoke crockery, glassware, and cutlery.

Contrary to what you might expect, the hamper is installed in such a way that it quickly pulls out to reveal folding seats along with your dining equipment.

4. Lamb’s Wool Rugs

Small but significant touches that some luxury cars bring include the finishing touches that make your ride more comfortable.

Examples of these are cushy floors adorned with lamb’s wool floor mats. Two cars that feature this detail are the Rolls Royce range of vehicles, Jaguar and the Bentley Flying Spur.

The mats cradle your soles in deluxe opulence and are particularly welcome for chauffeured long trips.

What’s more, in the case of a Rolls Royce, you have the option of requesting that the mats be done in your preferred color.

5. Fancy Refrigerators and Cooling Bins

If you wish to have a drink during your ride, that too is catered for; and no, we are not talking of cup holders.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan, for example, has a champagne chiller complete with two crystal flutes and a whiskey decanter.

It is the perfect way to close that business deal or wind up a romantic date.

Bentley, Mercedes Maybach, and Volvo also feature a similar facility.

One of the uphill tasks that the car designers had to contend with was creating a way for the car to be constantly shuttling these expensive crystal flutes and decanters while making sure they do not break.

In warm places such as the UAE, these refrigerators and cooling bins are welcome accessories.

However, true to its claim of being an all-round, all-terrain, and all-weather vehicle, the Rolls Royce also presents you with the option of keeping your drink warm.