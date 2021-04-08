News

You Can Also Add The Giant BMW Grille To Your F30 3 Series

By Zero2Turbo

Yesterday we shared a post showing a BMW E60 5 Series sporting the new-look large grille as well as the M2 grilled and today we have come across a similar offering for your F30 3 Series.

It certainly ‘suits’ the car a lot better than the E60 5er and that makes sense but would you do this to your F30?

The giant new grille has certainly been a successful marketing tool for the new M3 and M4 and this is proof with so many imitations being released.

It is very clear that there are plenty of customers out there who really like the new contrasting design as BMW cannot keep up with orders of the new M car at the moment.

 

Source https://www.carscoops.com/2021/04/its-spreading-double-coffin-grille-now-spotted-on-an-f30-3-series/
