Bentley Reveal Sportier Bentayga S With 543 HP (404 kW)

Bentley has introduced a new model to the popular Bentayga line-up called the Bentayga S and it aims to offer a sportier alternative to the existing V8 version of the brand’s luxury off-roader.

On the styling front, you will see a new, racier appearance. Black detailing is used extensively, covering the usual exterior brightwork. The new black tint is applied to the lower door and bumper cladding, the window linings, the headlight and taillight housings, the side vents and the new lower front grilles. You’ll also find it applied to the housing of a new, larger rear wing.

At the back, you will find a new sports exhaust is another S-model specific alteration, which Bentley claims is freer flowing and introduces more volume as well as a sportier tone.

Wrapping up the exterior is a set of 22-inch five-spoke wheels unique to the model.

Inside this model gets a new split-tone Alcantara upholstery, while two sports seats now make up the front row.

Power comes from the same 4.0-litre V8 in the regular Bentayga which delivers 543 hp (404 kW) and 770 Nm (569 lb-ft) of torque allowing the SUV to sprint to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. While there is no extra power, the Bentayga S gets a revised chassis with unique settings for the Bentayga’s Sport drive mode.

It still comes with the three-chamber air suspension as standard but in this S variant, it has been tweaked to be 14 percent stiffer when Sport mode is selected. This mode also introduces a new traction control setting and a new tune for the Dynamic Ride Control anti-roll technology.