Brabus Take Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 To Level Evil

As you should know by now, there is no Mercedes model that Brabus will not touch and while we recently saw the menacing Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG E63 S, we are now presented with an even more evil looking flagship SUV offering.

This huge, three-row SUV is the perfect canvas for a tuner like Brabus and as you can see, it looks ready to devour anything in its path.

It has been kitted front to back with carbon fibre bodywork, the handling has been improved thanks to the air suspension upgrades lowering the ride height by 25mm and those massive 24-inch monoblock forged alloy wheels certainly wrap up things cosmetically.

Of course, the Brabus treatment continues inside, with luxurious leather upholstery populating the cabin in a quilted pattern, among other things.

This is a Brabus so you can bet things are not stock under the hood and you would be right as it has been gifted the company’s PowerXtra B40S-800 performance upgrade.

This results in a new output of 789 hp (588 kW) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque sent to all four corners. This extra grunt will see the massive machine run to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

Does this float your boat or is this a little too much?