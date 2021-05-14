News

Bugatti Bolide Hypercar Bought With Dogecoin

By Zero2Turbo

Early this month, the ‘joke’ meme coin called Dogecoin reached an all-time high and one individual capitalised on this.

A US-based supercar (and hypercar) collector who goes by the name @cococulture_ on Instagram announced on the 8th of May that he has sold 25% of his DOGE coin to purchase a Bugatti Bolide – casual. The withdrawal was so large that some people speculate that his major sale saw the price dip a few hours after.

According to data collected by Dogecoin Rich List, one whale owns 28.7% of all Dogecoin, while the top 12 whales own 50% of all available DOGE.

As a reminder, the Bugatti Bolide is a track-only hypercar from Bugatti inspired by race cars from the 1920s and 1930s.

Bugatti has not indicated how many units they will build and judging by their recent pricing strategy it could cost northwards of $10 million.

 

