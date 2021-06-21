News

Alfa Romeo Could Revive GTV As Four-Door EV

By Zero2Turbo
Rendering via Autocar

According to Autocar, Alfa Romeo is planning the return of GTV as an electric four-door coupé flagship under a sweeping revival plan that will include a major revamp of its model line-up.

Related Posts

Is Alfa Romeo Cooking Up A BMW 5 Series Rival?

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm Reimagined As a Supercar Looks On…

The new Alfa Romeo GTV is one of a few new models proposed and is currently being considered by the CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato.

Under Imparato, the Italian manufacturer is planning a serious overhaul of its line-up by the middle of the decade, with future models set to be based around all-new platforms and electrified drivetrains from Stellantis.

Like the next Giulia and Stelvio, the GTV is proposed to be sold in mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid forms, as well as with the option of a pure-electric variant.

You might also like
News

Is Alfa Romeo Cooking Up A BMW 5 Series Rival?

News

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm Reimagined As a Supercar Looks On Point

News

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Handed 2020 Updates

News

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm To Cost Over R3,5m

News

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Coupe Rendered

News

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm Revealed With 533 HP (398 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us