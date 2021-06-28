BMW 3 Series Mzansi Edition Revealed with Pricing for South Africa

BMW gave us the X3 Mzansi Edition last month and this month we are now offered the 3 Series Mzansi Edition.

Just like the X3 counterpart, the 3 Series looks sportier thanks to the M Sport package with M High-gloss Shadow Line detailing for the kidney grille frame and grille. M carbon mirror caps and BMW Individual lights in Shadow Line further offset the glossy black elements. Capping off the updated front view is the BMW 3 Series Mzansi Edition’s High-gloss black front splitter with carbon fibre inserts to further distinguish the model.

One standout feature is the iconic glow grille, previously only available on the BMW X6. The iconic glow grille features LED backlighting that is illuminated when the vehicle is locked and unlocked.

At the back, you will find black chrome trim for the exhausts, a high-gloss black rear diffuser and a carbon fibre rear spoiler.

Inside you will be greeted with a range of premium features including upholstery in a sporty combination of Sensatec and Alcantara with contrast stitching, M seatbelts, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, ambient lighting, and glass sunroof with sliding and tilting options.

The BMW 3 Series Mzansi Edition is available in five colours – Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic, Mineral White Metallic and Alpine White. All Mzansi Edition models are fitted as standard with an eight-speed Sport Automatic transmission with paddle shifts.

The recommended retail prices for the BMW 3 Series Mzansi Edition (including VAT and CO2 tax) are as follow:

BMW 318i Mzansi Edition – R831,524.00

BMW 320i Mzansi Edition – R863,692.00

BMW 320d Mzansi Edition – R908,126.00