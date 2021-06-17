Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Takes G Wagon To A New Level With 888 HP (662 KW)

If you, like us, thought BRABUS was finished with the current generation of Mercedes-AMG G63, then we were wrong.

Say hello to the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition which will be limited to 25 cars globally and as the title suggests, it is a G63 turned up to a whole new level.

As the name suggests, it packs 900 PS (888hp; 662 kW) from a 4.5-litre twin-turbo V8 but what is astonishing is the insane 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) of torque. Brabus was concerned the transmission might not survive that gargantuan amount of torque, so in the 900 Rocket Edition, torque is electronically limited to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft).

Even though it is like pushing a block of flats through the air, the SUV is still able to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and run to a top speed of 280 km/h.

Cosmetically, you will notice it is wearing a Carbon WIDESTAR widebody ROCKET EDITION body kit with new aerodynamic tidbits, including a rear spoiler and various other touches. Carbon fibre can be seen all around the exterior and interior of the vehicle. Even the side-exit exhausts have been given a carbon fibre finish.

The interior duly delivers on the bold theme, with ‘rocket red’ glazed metal trim in place of Mercedes’s silver bits, red stitching and Brabus headrest logos. Brabus does, as you’d expect, promise customers that they can customise the car to their liking.