As negative as it may sound, as long as you are in a car, accidents are bound to happen. Where there are vehicles, there is always a risk of some sort. Unfortunately, accidents are very common, and the aftermaths are usually quite devastating. From financially straining repair or replacement costs and physical and mental recovery to legal complications and hindered work and lifestyle activities, a car accident can leave you troubled. While there are a few things that you can do to try to decrease the risks of crashes, you still need to know what you should do in case you get in one. This is why we are here to tell you how to prevent car accidents and what to do when they happen.

Rear-End Collisions

Rear-end collisions are among the most common types of car crashes. These types of accidents can be avoided regardless of whether you are the driver who causes or experiences them. To avoid rear-end collisions from happening, you must always keep a distance from the car in front of you. This will allow you to come to a stop safely, without risking crashing into the car that’s ahead of you. Try to keep a distance of three seconds between you and the other car; if you are driving in bad weather conditions, or if your vehicle is rather heavy, you need to keep a distance of more seconds. Make sure to drive strategically; this means that you need to carefully consider your actions and avoid using the brakes all too suddenly. You also need to keep in mind that you can be rear-ended if someone is driving too close to you. It is very easy to get distracted when you are driving; however, keep in consideration that taking your eyes off the road or having your mind wander elsewhere for as little as one second can result in great consequences. You should never drive if you are under the influence or feeling sleepy either.

Common Accidents

Parked vehicles getting crashed into by another vehicle is also a common sight to see. If you don’t want this to happen to your car, try to avoid parking on busy streets. Shy away from intersections, and tight driveways and turns. You should always make sure to park in the center of the parking spot too. Many accidents also happen at intersections; Unused signals, not realizing that others are going to make a turn, or distractions that lead to missed traffic light changes can all lead to accidents. To prevent this type of accident from occurring, your best bet is to practice defensive driving techniques. Try to anticipate risks, the actions of others, and road and driving conditions before they occur. This way, you will know exactly when and how to act. You can also get into an accident while backing; if you are backing up your car from a driveway or a parking spot, you may crash. Backing into or pulling through a parking spot while parking will help you avoid backing up into traffic. This way you can avoid collisions altogether. Another way to keep yourself from crashing as you back up is by installing a backup camera if your car doesn’t have one.

Protect Your Rights

The expenses that are associated with car accidents, starting from the medical bills to the repair costs, can break the bank. Not to mention the days off from work and the hindered paycheck. This is why you need to understand the types of financial compensation that you may be entitled to receive. Consulting a lawyer will help ensure that your rights are protected and that you receive fair compensation. You need to get legal advice before discussing anything with your insurance company or the other party.

Medical Attention

The first thing that you need to do right after giving the police your statement at the crash scene is seeking medical attention. Even if you think that your injuries are minor, it’s still important that you conduct a thorough check-up. The adrenaline rushing through your body can mask some of the more severe pains. Not to mention that many complicated health conditions can be disguised as mild symptoms. You should keep a record of all your medical bills and reports.

Getting into a car accident can be one of the most horrible experiences that anyone has to go through. While the risk of getting into a car crash is inevitable, there are ways in which you can try to keep yourself safe. Knowing what to do in case of a car crash is also important.