Techart Reveal New GTstreet R With 788 hp (588 kW)

Techart has unveiled the new GTstreet R car which is based on the new 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S models and as always, it means serious business.

Since the introduction of the GTstreet based on the Porsche 996 Turbo twenty years ago, the GTstreet concept has stood for the ultimate symbiosis of track performance and the strongest expression of personality without having to forego comfort. A real GT that captivates performance enthusiasts and offers an incomparable driving experience.

The prominent carbon fibre aerokit not only adds more presence but is functional too as it increases downforce on the rear axle while reducing lift on the front axle. Overall, the aerokit generates four times more downforce on the rear axle and 45 per cent less lift on the front axle at a speed of 140 km/h compared to the regular models. The active aerodynamics of the base model with variable front and rear spoiler are retained.

The tuner offers two performance upgrades;

TA092/T1.1 with the TECHTRONIC management gives the 911 Turbo S an additional 60 hp (44 kW) and increases the total output to 700 hp (522 kW). Torque increases by 100 Nm which means the new twisting force is up to 900 Nm.

TA092/T2.1 becomes the most powerful Techart upgrade to date. New and improved turbochargers, as well as refined software for the engine management and the transmission control unit, ensure maximum performance on the road and on the racetrack. Up to 788 hp (588 kW) and 950 Nm of torque are available at the push of a button which can send you all the way to 350 km/h.

At the back, you will find a new hand-welded sports exhaust system which can be controlled between the open and closed valve setting. The stainless steel sports exhaust system is an integral part of the GTstreet R package.

To further improve driving dynamics, Techart can offer you some options with lowering and coil springs. The vehicle level is lowered by 25 mm with the sport spring set and guarantees a sportier driving experience compared to the standard. With the new coilover kit, a lowering is adjustable in the range from 15 mm to 25 mm. An additional performance suspension will be fully adjustable and is currently developed with the upcoming Clubsport Package.

No GTstreet R is complete without a new set of wheels and this is certainly no different. Full carbon fibre Formula VI Race wheels are the order of the day measuring 20 inches up front and 21 inches at the rear.

The interior can be customized any way you want which can include the extensive carbon package.

The new Techart GTstreet R is limited to just 87 units worldwide so we should see one or two make their way to South Africa.