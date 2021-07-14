2022 Mercedes-AMG SL To Get Slick Interior

About a month ago we saw the forthcoming Mercedes-AMG SL in partially disguised prototype form (seen in the gallery below) and now we get a full look at the interior of the all-new roadster.

According to the manufacturer, it has taken inspiration from both the AMG GT and the GT 4-Door coupé but the centre console is dominated by an 11.9-inch touchscreen similar to what you find in the new S-Class.

They claim the portrait orientation is better for navigation, and the entire screen can be tilted electronically to give drivers the best possible view. There will also be an optional head-up display that can show the car’s surroundings in 3D.

The new Mercedes-AMG SL adopts a 2+2 seating layout for the first time since the Mercedes SL R129 model from 1989. The rear seats are rather small and therefore mainly suitable for children, and when they are not in use, Mercedes says a draught stopper can prevent unwanted airflow around the driver and front passenger.

“The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG SL pampers driver and passengers with sophisticated luxury,” said Philipp Schiemer, Mercedes’ chairman of the board of management. “The new SL combines the highest levels of comfort and quality in its interior, coupled with just the right amount of sportiness. The high-quality combination of analogue world and state-of-the-art digital equipment makes one thing clear: the new SL is the rebirth of an icon for the modern era.”

The new Mercedes-AMG SL will be offered with a fabric roof, and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive is expected, too.