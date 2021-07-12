NewsVideo

Kenny Bräck Shows No Fear Drifting The McLaren Elva Up Soaked Goodwood Hill

By Zero2Turbo

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has come and gone but thanks to the awesome organisers, we can relive the action as many times as we want.

One of the highlights of the weekend had to be when Kenny Bräck tackled the hill in the McLaren Elva in soaking wet conditions.

As you will see in the video below, the Elva dances all over the show but thanks to the skill and b*lls of steel of Bräck, the £1.4 million hypercar makes it to the top.

To refresh your memory, the Elva packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that has been dialled up to a stonking 805 hp (600 kW; 815 PS) and 800 Nm of torque. This allows it to sprint to 100 km/h in “less than three seconds” and will beat the Senna to 200 km/h in 6.7 seconds.

