VW Golf 8 GTI in South Africa – Import, Wait or Win

The new Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI has touched down on South African shores and will be officially launched next week.

Launched at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt 45 years ago, the three letters G, T and I have gone on to identify an icon. The current generation Golf GTI has sold 14 252 units since its launch in South Africa in July 2013. South Africa is one of the biggest Golf GTI markets outside of Europe; 34% of the total seventh generation of Golf sales were the GTI derivative.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivers 180 kW and 370 Nm of torque to the front wheels. This is coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission which allows the hot hatch to sprint to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds.

The agility and sportiness have been perfected with the new, networked Vehicle Dynamics Manager. This control system coordinates all electromechanical running gear functions. Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) running gear with variable shock absorbers is available as an option so that GTI drivers can choose their own individual set-up using the standard driving profile selection which results in an even more precise driving experience.

The standard specifications in South Africa include; 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels, Lights and Vision Package including high-beam control light assist, Climatronic air conditioning, heated leather-wrapped multi-function sports steering wheel with touch control and shifting paddles, GTI Vienna leather seats, keyless locking and starting system, Composition Media Radio, multi-colour InnoVision Cockpit, App-Connect, Cruise Control with speed limiter, Park Distance Control, mobile phone interface with inductive charging function as well as 30-colour ambient lighting.

The new Golf GTI will be available in three solid paint exterior colours (Pure White, Urano Grey, and Moonstone Grey), four metallic colours (Dolphin Grey, Atlantic Blue, Kings Red and Reflex Silver) and two pearlescent colours (Deep Black Pearl and Oryx White Pearl).

