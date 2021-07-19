VW Golf 8 GTI Launches In South Africa with Pricing

South Africans love the Golf 8 GTI and we know this because the 14,252 units of the 7th generation have sold since July 2013. Volkswagen South Africa has finally lifted the covers (albeit virtually) off the new Golf 8 GTI and this is what you need to know.

Volkswagen SA did mention in April that they were busy stockpiling the new GTI to try and ensure that they could meet the demand when it was launched. Steffen Knapp, Head of the VW Passenger Car brand, said they were working closely with their German counterparts to “ensure that we get as many Golf 8 GTI units for the local market as possible”.

“A few Golf 8 GTI units started arriving in the country from mid-April. These units will be stockpiled until we have enough vehicles for the launch at the beginning of the third quarter,” said Knapp.

As a reminder, the new GTI sports the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 180 kW and 370 Nm of torque to the front wheels. This is coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (no manual variant for SA) which allows the hot hatch to sprint to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and run to a top speed of 250 km/h.

Local pricing has been set at R669,300 which puts it pretty much in line with the much talked about BMW 128ti (R679,000). Retail starts from the 1st of September.

Standard features include; 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels, Lights and Vision Package including high-beam control light assist, Climatronic air conditioning, heated leather-wrapped multi-function sports steering wheel with touch control and shifting paddles, GTI Vienna leather seats, keyless locking and starting system, Composition Media Radio, multi-colour InnoVision Cockpit, App-Connect, Cruise Control with speed limiter, Park Distance Control, mobile phone interface with inductive charging function as well as 30-colour ambient lighting.

Optional equipment

Panoramic sunroof, mechanically swivelling trailer hitch, IQ Light: LED Matrix Headlights, Black Styling Package with black 18-inch Bergamo alloy wheels, Head-up Display, Adaptive chassis control including driving profile selection, smokers package, 19-inch Adelaide alloy wheels, Harmon Kardon sound system, Discover Pro Radio (Satellite Navigation, USB, Wireless App-Connect and Voice Control), Park Assist (parallel parking assistant), Rear Assist with a rearview camera, Blind spot monitor (Rear Traffic Alert and Lane Assist including Electronically Folding Mirrors), Travel Assist (Lane Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control) and Adaptive cruise control with Front Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

The new Golf GTI will be available in three solid paint exterior colours (Pure White, Urano Grey, and Moonstone Grey), four metallic colours (Dolphin Grey, Atlantic Blue, Kings Red and Reflex Silver) and two pearlescent colours (Deep Black Pearl and Oryx White Pearl).

