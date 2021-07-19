Watch Richard Hammond Pilot The 1 Megawatt NIO EP9

Richard Hammond and radically fast electric hypercars are not what you would call a match made in heaven but it seems his wreck in a Rimac has not deterred the man from jumping into something even more potent.

The NIO EP9 has been around since 2016 and has since set various lap records around the world including a blistering lap around the Nurburgring and even the fastest lap around the Circuit of The Americas in fully autonomous mode.

The NIO EP9 packs four high-performance motors with four individual gearboxes pumping out a total of 1 MW. Its 777 V full-electric powertrain also produces an instant peak torque of 1,480 Nm at the motor and a whooping 6,334 Nm at the wheels from 0 to 7,500 rpm.

While it only takes 45 minutes to charge the battery, it is quite the mission as you will find in the video below.