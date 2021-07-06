Watch The 4 Tonne Hummer EV Hit 60 MPH In Just 3 Seconds

Hummer has taken to YouTube to show off their “Watts to Freedom” mode on the 2022 Hummer EV electric pickup truck.

What is this Watts to Freedom mode exactly? Well, it’s their version of launch control and as you will see in the video below, it unlocks the full potential of the powertrain and then does its darnedest to put all of the power to the ground.

When you engage this mode, the adaptive air suspension lowers the ride height by two inches, plus unique sounds and screen animations pop up to simulate the feel of a countdown.

As the title suggests, the electric pickup truck shoots to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.0 seconds while exerting 0.74 g on occupants in the process. That’s supercar territory.

Weighing in at a staggering 9,046 pounds (4,103 kg) it is the complete opposite of a supercar but this goes to show just how impressive electric power can be.

GMC states that the Hummer develops 1,000 PS (986 HP; 735 KW) for the range-topping EV3X variant which includes the Watts to Freedom mode but the most impressive figure is the torque. This is estimate to be 1,000 lb-ft which works out to be 11,500 lb-ft (15,592 Nm) at the wheels after torque multipliers.

The Hummer EV launches in Edition 1 guise with the EV3X powertrain. That model is priced from $112,595 base price. About a year later, GM will introduce a regular EV3X version, priced from $99,995. Less potent EV2X and EV2 grades will arrive in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The EV2X will be priced from $89,995 and the EV2 from $79,995. A Hummer EV SUV will also arrive in 2023.