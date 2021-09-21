Aston Martin DB5 Junior ‘No time To Die’ Edition Is Almost R2 Million

We have seen the Aston Martin DB5 Junior already but with the launch of the new James Bond movie around the corner, we now have a new edition aptly called the No Time To Die Edition.

Aston Martin collaborated with The Little Car Company and EON Productions to build a two-third scale electric replica and they have not held back.

Yes, the Bond DB5 is a hardtop but since this is a miniature version of the real thing, the open-roof Aston is large enough for an adult to fit behind the wheel.

The level of detail is just drool-worthy but the best part is that this edition actually comes with spy gadgets. Open a secret access panel in the passenger door and you’ll find controls to drop the headlights, activating simulated machine guns. Another button changes the number on a digital license plate. If you need to evade baddies, smoke will shoot out the exhaust.

While there is no mention of an oil slick or ejection seat they did say there are some secret “easter eggs” but not described in detail so you might want to take caution when flicking random switches.

The normal Junior can do 48 km/h (30 mph) but a super-spy needs more power so we are expecting this to have a slightly higher top speed.

The miniature replica rides on coilover springs with Bilstein dampers, and Brembo brakes do the stopping.

So which lucky kids will be getting one? Well considering they cost £90,000 and only 125 units will be made worldwide, we suspect it will be 125 lucky adults hopping into this superb “kids car”.

So would you have one of these or a real DBS Coupe? We would obviously go with the DBS but the individuals buying these more than likely have one seriously extensive Aston collection already.