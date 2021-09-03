Manhart Loads BMW X6 M Competition With Forged Carbon Fibre

Manhart has taken the covers off their MHX6 700 WB which is a BMW X6 M Competition in Wide Body (WB) trim which as you can see is thanks to an overload of forged carbon fibre.

The total kit makes use of 24 forged carbon components which includes the grille, bonnet intakes, front splitter, mirror caps, fender add-ons, aerodynamic side sill extensions, double rear spoiler, rear bumper inlets, and diffuser.

The wide-body is paired with a new matte Charcoal Metallic wrap and the signature black Manhart decals on the bonnet, profile, roof, and tailgate. Wrapping up the exterior changes is a set of Manhart Concave One 22-inch forged wheels finished in satin black, with six double-spokes.

To give it the presence the tuner is after, they have lowered the Super SUV with a set of H&R springs which brings the car 30 mm closer to the ground.

Pop the hood and you will find the familiar twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 but it has been cranked up to punch out 720 hp (537 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. The power hike was achieved thanks to an MHtronic auxiliary control unit but the same result can be had with an ECU remapping.

If you wish, you can opt for the stainless steel exhaust system with four 100-mm tailpipes featuring ceramic-coat or carbon-coat. The exhaust has a flap function, but whoever is interested in earth-shattering sound (surely everyone) can opt for the Race downpipes without catalytic converters and with OPF/GPF-Deleter.

Manhart certainly did not forget about the interior either as it features a plethora of forged carbon too. As you will see in the gallery below, it has been fitted to the dashboard, centre console, steering wheel, paddle shifters, and door cards, but even more extensively on the front seats including the two-piece backrest shells.