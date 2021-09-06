Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 EV Revealed With 751 HP (560 kW)

The Mercedes-Benz EQS debuted earlier this year and now the version we are most interested in, the AMG variant has shown its face at the Munich Motor Show, before orders open later this year.

Mercedes-AMG EQS will deliver a maximum of 751 hp (560 kW) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque. Like the Taycan Turbo S, this is only available when you have put the car in Race Start mode with the model’s Boost function, thanks to the standard AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

That power output allows the electronic sedan to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and run to a top speed of 249 km/h (155 mph).

The EQS 53 incorporates extensive technical changes from regular versions of the electric limo, including an AMG-specific electric performance motor mounted on each axle. The motors feature new windings, stronger currents and new actuation via inverters, which allows for higher rotational speeds within the unit.

The dual-motor system powers the car and the AMG-tuned all-wheel-drive system, with 9-degree rear-axle steering a standard feature. There are five drive modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. Comfort focuses on maximizing range, while Sport and Sport+ focus on optimizing the car for its performance.

If you are worried you will not be hearing anything when having some fun then you will be wrong as the drive modes change the sound settings of the AMG Sound Experience. Drivers can select three sound characteristics – Balanced, Sport, and Powerful. There are also unique sounds for the Race Start mode and a unique AMG welcome sound.

Inside you will be treated to the dash-spanning MBUX Hyperscreen as standard while the rest of the interior benefits from a host of AMG-specific branding exclusive to the performance model.