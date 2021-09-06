News

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 EV Revealed With 751 HP (560 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The Mercedes-Benz EQS debuted earlier this year and now the version we are most interested in, the AMG variant has shown its face at the Munich Motor Show, before orders open later this year. 

Mercedes-AMG EQS will deliver a maximum of 751 hp (560 kW) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque. Like the Taycan Turbo S, this is only available when you have put the car in Race Start mode with the model’s Boost function, thanks to the standard AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

That power output allows the electronic sedan to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and run to a top speed of 249 km/h (155 mph).

The EQS 53 incorporates extensive technical changes from regular versions of the electric limo, including an AMG-specific electric performance motor mounted on each axle. The motors feature new windings, stronger currents and new actuation via inverters, which allows for higher rotational speeds within the unit. 

The dual-motor system powers the car and the AMG-tuned all-wheel-drive system, with 9-degree rear-axle steering a standard feature. There are five drive modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. Comfort focuses on maximizing range, while Sport and Sport+ focus on optimizing the car for its performance.

If you are worried you will not be hearing anything when having some fun then you will be wrong as the drive modes change the sound settings of the AMG Sound Experience. Drivers can select three sound characteristics – Balanced, Sport, and Powerful. There are also unique sounds for the Race Start mode and a unique AMG welcome sound.

Inside you will be treated to the dash-spanning MBUX Hyperscreen as standard while the rest of the interior benefits from a host of AMG-specific branding exclusive to the performance model.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ (Stromverbrauch kombiniert (WLTP*): 23,9 – 21,5 kWh/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km); Exterieur: selenitgrau magno, AMG Night-Paket Exterieur, 53,3 cm (21“) AMG Leichtmetallräder im Kreuzspeichen-Design; Interieur: Leder Exklusiv Nappa spacegrau /schwarz // Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ (combined electrical consumption (WLTP*): 23,9 – 21,5 kWh/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km); exterior: selenite grey magno, AMG night package, 53.3 cm (21-inch) AMG cross-spoke light-alloy wheels; interior: exclusive leather nappa space gey/black * Gemäß WLTP. Technischen Angaben zu Verbrauch, Reichweite, Leistung, Drehmoment, Rekuperation, Laden sowie Fahrleistungen in dieser Tabelle sind vorläufig und wurden intern nach Maßgabe der jeweils anwendbaren Zertifizierungsmethode ermittelt. Es liegen bislang weder bestätigte Werte vom TÜV noch eine EG-Typgenehmigung noch eine Konformitätsbescheinigung mit amtlichen Werten vor. Abweichungen zwischen den Angaben und den amtlichen Werten sind möglich. // According to WLTP. Technical data concerning mileage, range, output, torque, recuperation and performance in this publication is provisional, and was calculated internally in accordance with the applicable certification method. Confirmed TÜV figures, EC type approval and conformity certification with official figures are not yet available. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.
Impressionen von der Mercedes-Benz Pre-Night "Imagine Mercedes-Benz".Am Vorabend der IAA feierte Mercedes-Benz zahlreiche vollelektrische Premieren über alle Marken hinweg – von Mercedes-EQ über Mercedes-AMG bis hin zu Mercedes-Maybach. Sie zeigen, wie die Elektrifizierung des gesamten Portfolios weiter an Fahrt gewinnt.;Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ vorläufige Angaben WLTP | Stromverbrauch kombiniert: 23,9-21,5 kWh/100 km | CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km Impressions from the Mercedes-Benz Pre-Night "Imagine Mercedes-Benz". On the eve of the IAA, Mercedes-Benz celebrated numerous all-electric premieres across all brands – from Mercedes-EQ to Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach. They show how the electrification of the entire portfolio continues to gain momentum. ;Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ preliminary figures WLTP | combined power consupmtion: 23.9-21.5 kWh/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km
