Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Plug-in Hybrid Revealed Packing 831 HP (620 kW)

Finally, we can announce the range-topping Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door coupé and although it does not get the 73 moniker we thought it would, it does get a ridiculous 831 hp (620 kW) from a plug-in hybrid setup.

Say hello to the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance which is AMG’s very first plug-in hybrid, and undoubtedly the first of many to come.

As the title suggests, the 4-door hybrid packs a lot of power. The combination of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, a 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack, and an electric motor mounted on the rear axle gives this car a mind-bending 831 hp (620 kW) and ludicrous 1,400 Nm (1,033 lb-ft) of torque. To put it plainly, this is the most powerful Mercedes-AMG factory product ever.

The team worked closely with the Mercedes F1 team to create a powerful but lightweight battery pack. The battery comes in at 89 kg and delivers 204 hp (152 kW) on its own. In this application, the purpose of the battery is for power as opposed to the range so it can only manage a rather measly 12 km (7.5 mile) electric driving range.

Bury your foot to the floor and the large AMG will hit 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds which will leave the GT Black Series off the line (3.1 seconds). Even more immense is the fact that it will hit 200 km/h (124 mph) in 10 seconds and if you have the opportunity to test you will top out at 315 km/h (196 mph).

Like other GT 4-door models, this gets Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Race modes but for this variant, there is also a new Slippery mode. This is the new Electric drive mode that allows the S E Performance to cruise on pure battery power at speeds of up to 130 km/h (81 mph). On top of that, there’s a four-stage regenerative braking system that ranges from Level 0 (disengaged) to Level 3 (one-pedal driving), with a track-only regenerative mode designed for performance.

Visually it is pretty hard to tell you are looking at the S E Performance model but there are a few updated visuals to note. The front bumper has taken styling cues from the GT coupe, there is a charging port found on the rear bumper just below the taillights, and there are new 20- and 21-inch wheel options. The badge at the rear is also outlined in red while the badge under the side vents tells you exactly what you are looking at with “E Performance” added to the V8 Biturbo badging.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance debuts in-person next week at the IAA Show in Munich.