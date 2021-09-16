Novitec Take Ferrari F8 Spider To 802 hP (590 kW)

Novitec was not about to let the Ferrari F8 Spider get past their tuning program and here we have it sporting a host of visual goodies and some proper performance upgrades to improve the supercar’s already stellar stats.

Upfront you will find a new two-piece spoiler, some carbon flaps on the bumper edges and carbon inserts for the fascia. You will also notice Novitec side mirrors and rocker panels, with customers capable of choosing between a larger rear ducktail spoiler or a rear wing. The supercar wears unique 21-inch wheels at the front and 22-inch ones at the rear.

The 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 remains but thanks to the addition of the N-Tronic control module, it now punches out 802 hp (590 kW) and 898 Nm (662 lb-ft) of torque. In stock form, it is capable of sprinting to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds while this extra grunt will get you there 0.3 seconds quicker.

The extra oomph and visual style are accompanied by a new high-performance Inconel exhaust system that adds a raucous soundtrack to the car’s sinister flair. If you wish, you can go for the optional 999 fine-gold plating option for even better heat dissipation.

Interior upgrades are available and can be tailored to each customers request.