Rayo Packs Hypercar Performance Using Lamborghini Huracán As a Starting Point

The Lamborghini Huracán is plenty fast enough considering it packs 602 hp (448 kW) from the glorious naturally aspirated V10 but a new collaboration between Envisage Group and 7X Design has created the Rayo which takes things to a whole new level.

The Raya started out life as a Huracán but as you can see it has been treated to a completely new body kit complete with “eyelashes” on the headlights.

This car is a lot more slippery than the Huracán and it needs to be since the monster delivers 1,900 hp (1,416 kW) which is more than three times the power of the stock Lambo. Technical details on how they obtain this huge power output are not known but it is known the Underground Racing was responsible for the power hike.

The Rayo has a targeted top speed of 300 miles per hour (482 km/h), which would put it up there with other hypercar heroes.