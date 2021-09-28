Watch and Listen To The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Electrified Four-Cylinder

We saw the all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled early this year so as usual, we are now waiting for the high-performance version(s) from the Mercedes-AMG crew.

The latest spy shots include shots of both the sedan variant as well as the Estate (wagon) body style. The latest prototypes are still heavily camouflaged but from what we can see, there will be flared wheel arches, large intakes in the front fascia, a pronounced rear diffuser, and four square-shaped exhaust tips.

We have already confirmed that this new AMG will be dropping the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and will instead make use of a hybrid powertrain including the 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-4 found in the latest generation of AMG’s compact cars.

The 2.0-litre engine will be boosted from 416 hp (310 kW) up to 442 hp (330 kW) with the help of an electric-aided turbocharger. There will also be an electric motor integrated with the engine in mild-hybrid configuration to power ancillary features, as well as serve as a starter motor. On top of this, there will be a much more powerful motor (up to 201 hp; 156 kW) at the rear axle to take combined output to a maximum of 643 hp (480 kW).

We are expecting this monstrous power output to be reserved for the so-called C63 S E Performance.

Hit the video below to hear the performance hybrid for the first time. Prepare to be disappointed as we will all miss this AMG growl but it looks rather rapid on circuit.