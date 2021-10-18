Gordon Murray T.50 Hypercar Debuts at Goodwood With Screaming V12 [Video]

Over the past weekend, lucky individuals attended the 78th Goodwood Member’s Meeting where they got to see and hear the rather special Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) T.50 around the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The central-seated machine did three laps, as you can see in the video embedded below, and it sounds absolutely fantastic. Dario Franchitti is at the helm of the T.50 for these runs.

As a reminder, this so-called McLaren F1 successor makes use of a screaming 4.0-litre V12 from Cosworth and Gordon Murray Automotive, making 654 hp (488 kW) and 467 Nm (344 lb-ft) of torque, with a redline of 12,100 rpm. It only weighs 392 pounds (177 kg), claimed to be the lightest road-going V12 ever.

Production is capped at just 100 units while the track-only T.50s Niki Lauda will be capped at 25 units. Prices start from £2.36 million before taxes with production set to begin as soon as January next year.