Tips And Hacks To Help You Protect Your Car’s Exterior

Car maintenance can be expensive. You might even go as far as to say it’s a necessary evil, but you should invest in your car if you want it to last a long time. One of the most important things you can do for your car protects its exterior from the sun and other elements that could ruin it over time. This article will give you some helpful tips on how to keep your car looking new by protecting its exterior!

Remove Rain-X from the windshield

Caring for your windshield will keep your car in top shape, but removing the product known as Rain-X is just one of many steps. If you don’t remove it completely or quickly enough, then water can still collect on the windshield and drip onto car parts that are sensitive to moisture. If this happens often, rust may set in prematurely along with other damage which could cost hundreds to repair.

You have to be careful when doing this and it might take some time before it’s finished. The process of removing Rain-X treatment is complex and involves using car wax and paint cleaner to get rid of the product, but there’s another way. There is one simple thing that you can do: clean your windshield with dish soap and water in combination with newspaper. Dish soap will remove all the oil and grease from Rain-X while newspapers are abrasive enough to take off any remnants without damaging car parts or glass. They also leave behind no residue so it’s safe for use on car windows every time.

Apply a coat of wax at least once a month

Waxing your car’s exterior is a great way to protect it from the elements. It acts as both a car wax and car polish, so you don’t have to worry about buying additional items for your car’s care

This should be done in moderation because applying too much will cause streaks on your car because of how difficult it can become for soap or water to break down the excess wax. If this happens, simply apply more car wash soap than usual when washing your car after its next trip through an automatic car wash.

You don’t need any fancy equipment either! You just need some cotton cloths that are designated solely for use with cars. Buff away using gentle strokes until all of the residues have been wiped up. This will help you avoid streaks and keep the car looking as good as new.

Wash and dry your car regularly

Keeping your car’s exterior clean is an important step to protecting the car’s paint. The first thing that you need to do is wash and dry your car regularly. If there are any stains or dirt on it, make sure you get rid of them with water before applying soap. Make sure not to scrub too hard as this will remove car wax which can also damage car paint.

Here’s what part you need to pay attention to when washing:

doors

windows

roof

panels

wheels

lights

trunk

Use a bug remover to clean up bird droppings or bugs

A big problem every car owner faces is car exterior damage. One of the biggest car pain points is actually bird droppings or bug residue that can easily be left on your car’s paint job after a drive through bushland, forests, and mountains where birds reside. These droppings are acidic in nature which means they will eat away at any car paint including clear coats if not treated quickly enough with an exterior car cleaner. Read on to learn how you can safely and easily clean up these droppings with a bug remover and protect your car’s exterior car paint.

Apply a layer of clear coat to seal in moisture and protect from rusting

Clearcoat is very useful if you want to protect your car’s exterior. It acts as a protective barrier from harmful elements such as rain, snow, or sun exposure. Additionally, it keeps the car looking brand new for longer periods of time. Your vehicle will be protected from rusting.

When applying a clear coat, you should use a paintbrush to ensure it is evenly spread out on the car’s surface. You can then begin with laying down wax or polish on top of that layer before further protecting the car from environmental weather elements.

The process typically takes between 15-20 minutes if done by hand.

Avoid parking in the sun

Sunlight can cause a lot of damage to the car’s exterior, and this can be prevented by simply parking the car in a shaded area. When parked under trees or covered structures such as carports, it is much easier to maintain your car’s exterior because there will not be any direct sunlight hitting it. The best way to maintain the exterior during the day is to try and find a shaded area to park it.

Caring for your car’s exterior means you keep it looking nice and it will function better. Remove Rain-X from the windshields through the mandatory process and wax it monthly. Wash and dry every part of the exterior regularly and remove droppings and bugs with a bug remover. Also, a clear coat will protect it from rusting. Park it in the shades whenever it’s possible and you’ll have a long-living, nice-looking car.