2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport Track Weapon Revealed

Porsche decided to reveal the ultimate Cayman with the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport and at the same time, they took the covers off what we like to call the ultimate racing 718 with the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.

It has been designed and built solely for ripping up circuits as a turn-key race car which means it is not road legal, but hey, that’s what the new Cayman GT4 RS is for.

This basically takes things up one more level including the 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six. This is still connected to the seven-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox but in this form, the engine delivers 500 hp (373 kW).

Porsche offers two exhaust systems depending on noise requirements at tracks and since the naturally-aspirated mill spins to 9,000 rpm, it certainly makes a bit of noise.

To improve track handling, it also receives an upgraded suspension system that includes revised damper technology. Basically, everything related to the suspension is adjustable. Special programming for Porsche’s Stability Management System focuses on track-attack while including switches for traction and anti-lock brake functions.

Visually the GT4 RS and the Clubsport are almost identical though this track-only offering boasts additional settings. These include some front dive planes, a larger front spoiler, some GT3-inspired fender vents and upgraded diffusers.

Porsche also uses a special flax-based fibre instead of carbon fibre for many of the Clubsport’s body panels, offering lightweight construction that’s also environmentally friendly.

Inside you will find a standard race-ready cockpit including a welded roll cage with a Recaro racing seat, a six-point harness, and a full fire-suppression system. There is also a three-point air-jack system installed underneath for speedy pit stops or maintenance.

Foam has been added on the driver’s side which makes this racing car legal for the SRO racing series.

“We thrive on competition, and will always push for improvements,” said Volker Holzmeyer, President and CEO of Porsche Motorsport North America. “This is what our customer teams expect of us and what we demand of ourselves at Porsche. Acting on their feedback, we’ve made the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport more capable than ever. It’s quicker, even more, rewarding and confidence-inspiring to drive – exactly what drivers competing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and SRO series need to be successful.”

Pricing starts at $229,000 before tax in the United States.