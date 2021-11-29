News

Bugatti Divo With A R10 Million Option Up For Sale

By Zero2Turbo

Legendary Motorcar Company in the United States has recently listed a Bugatti Divo for sale and although the price is not disclosed on the listing, you can bet it will sport an eye-watering tag.

Just 40 units were made with just 8 reportedly making their way to North America.

Related Posts

Double Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Unboxing Event in USA

Bugatti Chiron vs Bugatti Veyron In Drag Race

This is one of those units and sports an option worth $600,000 (approx. R10 million). That option is a specially requested exposed carbon exterior with two different colours of carbon; Titanium Carbon and Black Carbon.

It also sports diamond-cut Titanium Grey wheels with ‘EB’ logo centre caps in Divo Racing Blue.

As a reminder, the Divo packs the 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 which delivers the same punch as the Chiron. Zero to 100 km/h is still 2.4 seconds but the top speed is lower. While the Chiron is capped at 261mph (420 km/h), the Divo slams into its limiter at 236mph (380 km/h). The Divo is focused on going around corners like an LMP1 race car and is not interested in a top speed attempt.

Prev 1 of 5 Next
You might also like
News

Double Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Unboxing Event in USA

News

Bugatti Chiron vs Bugatti Veyron In Drag Race

News

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Is Extremely Expensive To Maintain Considering New Tyres…

News

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Deliveries Begin

News

Track-Only Bugatti Bolide Production Run Confirmed

News

Limited Production Run For Track Only Bugatti Bolide Rumoured

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us