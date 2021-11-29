Bugatti Divo With A R10 Million Option Up For Sale

Legendary Motorcar Company in the United States has recently listed a Bugatti Divo for sale and although the price is not disclosed on the listing, you can bet it will sport an eye-watering tag.

Just 40 units were made with just 8 reportedly making their way to North America.

This is one of those units and sports an option worth $600,000 (approx. R10 million). That option is a specially requested exposed carbon exterior with two different colours of carbon; Titanium Carbon and Black Carbon.

It also sports diamond-cut Titanium Grey wheels with ‘EB’ logo centre caps in Divo Racing Blue.

As a reminder, the Divo packs the 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 which delivers the same punch as the Chiron. Zero to 100 km/h is still 2.4 seconds but the top speed is lower. While the Chiron is capped at 261mph (420 km/h), the Divo slams into its limiter at 236mph (380 km/h). The Divo is focused on going around corners like an LMP1 race car and is not interested in a top speed attempt.