Ferrari BR20 Is The Latest One-Off Packing A V12

Ferrari has revealed their latest one-off for an obviously wealthy buyer which has been dubbed the BR20.

The Ferrari BR20 borrows the underpinnings from the GTC4Lusso but it swaps the shooting brake form for a sleek fastback silhouette. The client wanted the design team to infuse some styling cues from Prancing Horses of yesteryear, specifically the era of coupes built during the 1950s and 1960s.

The one-off takes after cars like the 500 Superfast and 410 SA by adopting a long sleek silhouette which makes it three inches (76 mm) longer than the donor car. The majority of the stretch is at the back where the rear overhang has gone through extensive changes.

The front of the car is also vastly different to the GTC4Lusso thanks to a bespoke set of headlights, mounted lower to make the hood seem even more imposing. The grille also received new horizontal slats and the car rides on a set of 20-inch wheels with a diamond finish you won’t find on any other Ferrari.

Inside you will find a plethora of brown leather (in two shades) combined with some classy carbon fibre. As you will see in the images, the rear seats are no longer as they have been replaced with an elegant luggage deck beautifully crafted in oak to hide the cargo area.

Under the sleek bonnet sits the naturally-aspirated V12 sending power to all four wheels. This 6.2-litre unit delivers a healthy 680 horsepower (507 kW) and 697 Nm (514 lb-ft) of torque.

As it’s usually the case with these one-offs, Ferrari is not disclosing the BR20’s price tag, but it’s safe to say it was a lot more expensive than a standard GTC4Lusso,