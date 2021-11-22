Ferrari Reveal Retro Daytona SP3 Packing an 828 HP (618 kW) V12

Ferrari’s Icona lineup is joined by this new offering called the Daytona SP3 which reinterprets classic Ferrari designs for the modern era.

The Daytona SP3 looks back in history grabbing influences from the 330 P3/4, 350 Can-Am, 512 S, and other Ferrari race cars.

It is an entirely new design and thanks to the clean swooping style of the prancing horse, it is their most aerodynamically efficient model ever built (even without any active aero). Aerodynamics and cooling were vital components of the car’s design, resulting in large openings and intakes. Even the thick butterfly door features a large airbox that channels air to the side-mounted radiators.

The rear is certainly a talking point and sports a stack of vertical bars spanning across it. Just below the spoiler, you will find the taillights made up of horizontal bars which means it integrates rather well. The fairly aggressive rear diffuser is interrupted with dual exhaust tips poking out of it.

Powering the SP3 is a revamped version of the 6.5-litre V12 from the 812 Competizione. They managed to reduce the engine’s weight and inertia, adopting titanium connecting rods, new piston pins with a Diamond-Like Carbon treatment, and a rebalanced crankshaft that’s three percent lighter. Thanks to this, the unit pushes out 828 hp (618 kW) and 697 Nm (514 lb-ft) of torque making it the most powerful engine Ferrari has ever built. The engine screams to a 9,500-rpm redline, and it pairs to a seven-speed gearbox which allows you to rocket to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.86 seconds. It only needs 7.4 seconds to hits 200 km/h (124 mph ).

The Daytona is also the first V12 Ferrari to get the company’s Dynamic Enhancer, which makes driving the car at the limit more manageable and more controllable.

Ferrari has not officially announced the price or production numbers but word on the internet is that it will cost you €2,000,000 and 599 units will be made. We expect most, if not all, already have owners.