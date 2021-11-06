Looking for a Limousine Service? Here are Some Hiring Tips

Everyone has a time in their life when they need to hire a limousine service. Whether it’s for prom, homecoming, or just another day of travel, hiring a limousine service is no easy task. If you are searching for a limousine service, here are some tips for finding the right one.

Make Sure Your Limo Company is Licensed With the Right State Agencies

Before you choose a company, you should check to make sure it is licensed with the right state agencies. Whether a company offers services for airport limousines, prom limousines, wedding limousines, etc, licensing is required Some state agencies that regulate limo services include:

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV): Some states require all limos to have valid registration with the DMV. This usually includes licensing for drivers in addition to limo registration. If the company you are considering using is not in good standing with your state DMV, then it could be illegal for them to provide their services.

Public Utilities Commission (PUC): Limos that take people from one state line to another will need to comply with the PUC where the pick-up and drop-off points are located. This is to ensure that the drivers meet proper qualifications and that all cars used for transportation by the limo company have the proper safety features.

Department of Transportation (DOT): The DOT regulates aspects of a limousine interior and exterior, such as whether or not there is enough room for a wheelchair in the back of the limo. This ensures that you have a safe trip in your limo.

Department of Commerce (DOC): This department regulates how much money a company is allowed to charge.

A reputable limousine service will be happy to provide proof of licensing with these state agencies upon request.

Check References & Reviews from Former Clients

As with any purchase, it is a good idea to check references and reviews from former clients. This will give you a better idea as to what type of customer service you can expect from this limousine company. If they have a website, there should be some reviews posted. You can also find reviews from former clients by searching online for the company name along with words such as “review” or “complaint”.

Understand What Kind of Transportation Is Offered by Your Limo Company

This may seem like something that you don’t need to think about when choosing a limousine company, but it is definitely something you should research before you decide on a company. There are many different kinds of limousines, such as:

Sedans: Sedans are a great option for smaller groups of people. They usually have four seats and a partition between the front and back.

SUVs: SUVs are popular for proms because they offer enough room to move around in, while still not being too large or bulky.

Limo Buses: Limo buses are roomy and comfortable, making them a fan favorite. They typically can accommodate up to 20 people and come with amenities like refrigerators and flat-screen televisions

Trolleys: Trolleys are popular for weddings because they look classy and pulled together. They typically hold up to 30 passengers.

Other Limo Services Offered by Your Company

If you are looking for more than just transportation, consider what other services your limo company offers. Some companies offer packages that include:

Hotel accommodations

Restaurant reservations

Attraction tickets

Gift certificates for stores or restaurants, etc.

The more services that are offered by a company, the more likely they are to be successful and reputable. Typically, this means they have enough business to dedicate time to all of these additional services.

Check the Limousine Company’s Safety Features

Your safety should be one of your biggest concerns when choosing a limousine service. You can look for a reputable limo company by checking the safety features of their cars. Some things to look for include:

Driver – Whether or not the limo company has a chauffeur who is experienced and who you can trust with your life while driving.

Seat Belts – These are required by law, so you will want to make sure that all seat belts are in working order.

Airbags – Make sure that there are airbags in the driver’s seat, as well as the front passenger seat.

Top-Notch Customer Service

You should receive top-notch customer service from your limo company. If they seem uninterested in helping you or do not offer their cell phone number so that you can contact them while on the road, it may be time to look for a different company.

Proper Insurance Coverage

This does not mean that the company must have commercial liability insurance, although this is recommended. Make sure that your limo company has personal injury protection coverage for passengers. They shouldn’t require you to have your own insurance coverage or small deposit before they will provide their own insurance policies.

In conclusion, finding a reputable service can be hard, but knowing what to look for will help you find the perfect limousine company. Follow these tips, and don’t settle for less.