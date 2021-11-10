Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition Pricing for South Africa

Porsche is offering a particularly elegant and exclusive version of the Panamera: the Platinum Edition. Combining discreet Satin Gloss Platinum design features with an extended list of standard equipment, this refined special edition of the Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is offered at a particularly attractive price.

Adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), exterior mirrors with automatic dimming, LED matrix main headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), the panoramic roof system, Park Assist with reversing camera and for the hybrid models, an on-board AC charger with 7.2 kW charging power are all included in the package.

Cosmetically you get platinum-painted 21-inch exclusive design sport wheels, black sports tailpipes, side window trims in high-gloss black and exclusive design taillights.

To identity this model, you just need to look at the air outlet trims, the Porsche logo and the model designation which are all painted in platinum.

Inside you are treated to a GT sports steering wheel and Power Steering Plus, soft-close doors with Comfort Entry, 14-way electrically adjustable comfort front seats with memory package, heated rear seats, the BOSE® Surround Sound system, the brushed aluminium interior package in Black and the Porsche crest on the headrests.

In addition, the interior also features exclusive distinguishing features: the door sill guards are made of brushed aluminium in Black and feature the Platinum Edition logo. In addition, all Platinum Edition models are equipped with an analogue clock in the dashboard as standard.

The Panamera Platinum Edition is available for order now with pricing for South Africa shown below;

Panamera Platinum Edition – R1,929,000

Panamera 4 Platinum Edition – R 2,019,000

Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Platinum Edition – R2,409,000

These prices include a 3 Year/100 000km Driveplan.