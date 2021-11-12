This Australian Toyota GR Yaris Pumps Out Over 500 HP (373 kW)

Hello from down under where this bright orange Toyota GR Yaris is the most powerful in the world.

The folks at Powertune Australia have been hard at work on the little hatch for months creating a one-off GR Yaris that means business.

Powertune recently got the rally-inspired hatch to pump out 429 hp (320 kW) at the hubs but they wanted more and to do this, they fitted it with an upgraded fuel pump and a new surge tank.

Once this was done, they started tweaking the engine timing and cam timing and during the most recent dyno run, recorded a remarkable 472.8 hp (352.6 kW) on a hub dyno, meaning the engine itself has over 500 hp (373 kW).

With such an extreme power output you must be wondering about the extensive changes made to the little 1.6-litre three-cylinder right? Well, actually the only mechanical change is the fitment of new valve springs. That means it retains the stock block, rods, pistons, head gasket, head studs, and camshafts which is seriously impressive but one has to question how reliable it will be.