Aston Martin V12 Vantage Gets First Official Teaser Flexing A Promising Soundtrack

Aston Martin relies pretty heavily on the AMG V8 and inline-six engines and while they are aiming to go mostly electric by 2030 we should see some special offerings before then.

One such offering is the Aston Martin V12 Vantage which Aston states will “Never leave quietly” suggesting the V12 is going out with a proverbial bang.

We are expecting it to pack a similar unit to the one found in the V12 Speedster which means the 5.2-litre twin-turbo unit can punch out as much as 690 hp (515 kW) and 753 Nm (555 lb-ft) of torque. The roofless machine is able to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds and go on to a top speed of 319 km/h (198 mph). We should expect very similar numbers for the new V12 Vantage which may get the RS moniker.

“It’s not just a Limited Edition, it’s a Final Edition”. That’s how Aston Martin describes the new V12 Vantage, strongly suggesting the supercar debuting in 2022 will mark the end of the line for the twelve-cylinder powerhouse.