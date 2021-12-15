DMC Give Aston Martin DBX 800 Horsepower

Aston Martin revealed the DBX with the Mercedes-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 packing 542 hp (404 kW) and followed this with an entry-level offering featuring a straight six.

We think Aston is cooking up a very hot version of the DBX which may pack a V12 delivering well over 600 hp but until then DMC has come to the party with the most powerful DBX offering on the market.

The result is a 796 hp (585 kW) Aston Martin SUV which should be more than enough grunt to challenge most super SUVs out there. This was achieved by installing a larger turbo loader, a sport filter, and a sport exhaust system.

The tuner has opted for a more subtle styling approach which includes bespoke carbon aero-enhancing front bumper attachments as well as a new trunk wing and a roof spoiler that improve downforce and make the SUV look more aggressive without going too over the top.

Completing the changes on the exterior is a set of sporty-looking 24-inch wheels.