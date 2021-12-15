NewsTuning

DMC Give Aston Martin DBX 800 Horsepower

By Zero2Turbo

Aston Martin revealed the DBX with the Mercedes-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 packing 542 hp (404 kW) and followed this with an entry-level offering featuring a straight six.

We think Aston is cooking up a very hot version of the DBX which may pack a V12 delivering well over 600 hp but until then DMC has come to the party with the most powerful DBX offering on the market.

Related Posts

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Gets First Official Teaser Flexing…

Mansory Go Wild With Wings On The Aston Martin DBX

The result is a 796 hp (585 kW) Aston Martin SUV which should be more than enough grunt to challenge most super SUVs out there. This was achieved by installing a larger turbo loader, a sport filter, and a sport exhaust system.

The tuner has opted for a more subtle styling approach which includes bespoke carbon aero-enhancing front bumper attachments as well as a new trunk wing and a roof spoiler that improve downforce and make the SUV look more aggressive without going too over the top.

Completing the changes on the exterior is a set of sporty-looking 24-inch wheels.

Prev 1 of 8 Next
You might also like
News

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Gets First Official Teaser Flexing A Promising Soundtrack

News

Mansory Go Wild With Wings On The Aston Martin DBX

News

First Aston Martin Valkyrie Customer Car Ready for Delivery

News

Aston Martin DBX Outselling ALL Other Models Combined

News

Aston Martin DB5 Junior ‘No time To Die’ Edition Is Almost R2 Million

News

Aston Martin DBX S Could Get V12 Power

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us