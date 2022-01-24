DMC Tweaks Ferrari 296 GTB To Pump Out 888 HP (662 kW)

Deliveries of the Ferrari 296 GTB have not started but tuners are getting ready to take the ‘baby’ prancing horse to higher levels of performance.

DMC has given us a digital look at what they are calling the Ferrari 296 GTB Squalo.

This Ferrari leaves Maranello with 653 hp (487 kW) coming from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 but it is assisted by an electric motor to not only reduce turbo lag but to provide a combined output of 819 horsepower (610 kW).

The folks over at DMC decided that was not enough and so will happily add 80 horses to the V6 giving you a new total output of 888 hp (662 kW).

Squalo means shark in Italian so they needed to give it a little more presence which they achieved with an aero package.

This includes a new rear wing, rear diffuser, front lip spoiler, and side skirts. This increases the downforce for the Ferrari 296 GTB Squalo while also giving it an aggressive appearance that’s sure to stand out from a normal GTB.